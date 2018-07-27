GARDNER (CBS) – An 8-year-old boy in Gardner got a new puppy, two months after his last one was killed.

His grandmother, Gayle Green, was walking 5-month-old Brownie on the sidewalk when a van jumped the curb. Green was able to get out of the way, hitting her head on a wall in the process, but Brownie did not and died instantly.

Green says, “I’m still sad. I’m sad that we lost Brownie, he was a great dog. We thought he was going to be Brian’s forever dog.”

Brian was heartbroken. Green was disappointed in herself. Believing that she was responsible for Brian’s heartbreak.

After weeks of Brian asking for a dog, he finally got one. Green saying the addition of the new puppy makes the family whole once again.

Brian tells WBZ, “When I see Zydeco my heart it just starts beating really slowly because I love him. I just love him.”

The company which owns the van responsible for killing the puppy covered the medical bills. The family used that money to get the new dog. The driver, Steven Hall, was cited for a marked lane violation. The family tells us he was fired from his job.