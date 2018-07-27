ATHOL (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police used a taser to subdue a man accused of making threats against a state judge.

The State Police tactical team arrested 56-year-old Jeffrey Wheeler around 3 a.m. on South Street in Athol following a standoff that lasted several hours.

Wheeler was wanted for threatening a state judge. Police believed that Wheeler, whose license to carry a firearm was revoked, still had access to a weapon.

Troopers set up a perimeter outside Wheeler’s home and discovered he had an outdoor surveillance system. When police contacted Wheeler, he did not comply with orders to surrender.

When State Police gained access several hours later, Wheeler was described as “hostile.” A taser was used and Wheeler was taken into custody safely.

He was transported to an area hospital for examination, then brought to State Police barracks in Athol to be booked.