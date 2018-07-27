BOSTON (CBS) – Construction got underway Friday on the Comm Ave. bridge, a project that is expected to create headaches for Boston commuters.

Crews are replacing the westbound side of the bridge. During construction the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay away, warning “It’s coming. It’s bad.”

The bridge deck has already been assembled nearby. Next, crews will move it into place and secure it.

Starting Friday, Green Line B service will be replaced by shuttle buses between Babcock and Blandford Streets. Then Friday at 9 p.m., lane closures will begin on the Mass Pike.

Last summer there were big delays when the eastbound side of the bridge was replaced. This year, commuters already know they need to be prepared.

“I drive a lot for my job so it’s a big inconvenience with everyone on the road so I am going to have to change my lifestyle for the next couple of weeks or so,” commuter Scott Goldstein said.

Saturday morning demolition on the bridge gets underway. The project is expected to take two weeks with a completion date of August 11.

In the meantime, both MassDOT and the MBTA websites have information on the project’s impacts.