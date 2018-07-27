BOSTON (CBS Local) — Lipstick lovers can pick up a free tube from MAC on Sunday — and the best part is no purchase is necessary.

The cosmetics company is again giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day on July 29. Customers can visit a participating location and choose from one of nine shades while supplies lasts.

MAC Cosmetics products are sold around the country at department stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s. There are more than a dozen locations in Massachusetts.

Customers who shop online Sunday can also get free lipstick, but you’ll have to make a $25 purchase. Several other lipstick makers are offering free shades when you buy another product, so it’s worth checking out your favorite on Sunday.