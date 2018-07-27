  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Homicide, Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was held without bail on an armed assault charge in connection with a homicide that occurred during a home invasion on Walker Street.

Samundi Cobb, 41, of Lowell, was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court. He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Aug. 3.

The victim has been identified as Saro Mann, 40, of Lowell.

lowell hom invasion murder ctsy lowellsun com Man Charged With Armed Assault In Connection With Lowell Homicide

Police are investigating after a man was killed during a home invasion. (Photo courtesy: LowellSun.com)

At about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call reporting that an adult man living at a Walker Street home had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to Lowell General Hospital and pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that Mann was assaulted during a home invasion early Thursday morning. The victim was located when a second individual, who also lives in the Walker Street residence, returned to the home.

Authorities said that Cobb had allegedly stolen a safe and a video game console from the Walker Street home, which were allegedly later found in his trash.

