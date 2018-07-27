LOWELL (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was held without bail on an armed assault charge in connection with a homicide that occurred during a home invasion on Walker Street.

Samundi Cobb, 41, of Lowell, was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court. He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Aug. 3.

The victim has been identified as Saro Mann, 40, of Lowell.

At about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call reporting that an adult man living at a Walker Street home had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to Lowell General Hospital and pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that Mann was assaulted during a home invasion early Thursday morning. The victim was located when a second individual, who also lives in the Walker Street residence, returned to the home.

Authorities said that Cobb had allegedly stolen a safe and a video game console from the Walker Street home, which were allegedly later found in his trash.