By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Look out NBA. Jaylen Brown means business this offseason.

Brown is always looking to add new wrinkles to his game, and this summer is no different. He’s coming off a breakout sophomore season in Boston, where he averaged 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds, and he elevated his game to a new level during the playoffs to the tune of 18 points per contest. But with Gordon Hayward coming back, Brown knows he’s going to have to fight for minutes next season.

Apparently, he’s taking that to heart. The 22-year-old is in Jakarta participating in the Jr. NBA Indonesia National Training Camp, and is adding some new moves to his repertoire. Check out Brown’s new training, thanks to a Twitter user enamored by Guerschon Yabusele’s backside (in their defense, who isn’t?):

This is some great Jaylen Brown content pic.twitter.com/v5JI9uFqna — Guerschon Yabusele’s ass (@JamesMikeMorris) July 27, 2018

Those moves could give a whole new meaning to attacking the basket. And just imagine what he’ll be doing on defense with some new maneuvers at his disposal.

Brown is also hitting the floor overseas playing in pickup games as part of his trip, a special treat for those who get to share the floor with a rising NBA star.

Good luck to Brown’s opponents next season. They’re going to need it.