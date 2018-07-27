  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A Bridgewater mother is asking people to send cards to her young daughter who is preparing for her seventh surgery.

Eight-year-old Mary Alice Tryda has had health problems since she was born. She’s been diagnosed with a connective tissue syndrome.

She will undergo another surgery right after her birthday.

Kelly and Mary Alice Tryda. (Family Photo)

Her mother Kelly says she would love a big box of cards to give to her daughter. She says even one postcard can brighten Mary Alice’s day.

Birthday or get well cards can be sent to:

Mary Alice Tryda
P.O. Box 857
Bridgewater, MA 02324

