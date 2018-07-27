BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Public Health Commission has issued an alert that people may have been exposed to the measles at two locations.

Someone with the measles visited the Tasty Burger on Boylston Street and Logan Airport last week.

They warn people may have been exposed if you visited the Tasty Burger on Boylston Street between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 19 or if you were in Terminal B of Logan Airport between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on July 20.

Tasty Burger says a person diagnosed with the measles dined at the restaurant and they are working with the BPHC closely.

Even if you’re not sick, you could develop symptoms up to August 10.

According to the BPHC, early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough, and red eyes. A skin rash usually occurs three to five days later and begins as flat, red spots on the face.

If you are concerned you were exposed, you are urged to call your doctor. Don’t visit the doctor yet because that could spread the infection further.