UPTON (CBS) – A National Weather Service team will work to determine storm damage in Upton early Thursday morning was caused by a tornado.

No injuries have been reported following the storm, which brought down several trees and some power lines.

Main Street resident Kyle Griffin was inside his home when the storm began. He said he heard the rocking chairs on his porch being blown around, then a much more frightening sound.

“I looked out and heard glass shatter because we had a little skylight on the porch. Then I couldn’t find my roof,” Griffin said.

Griffin’s porch roof was ripped off, blowing onto another part of the home and falling partially onto the ground. Police told Griffin and his family to leave the home, which was determined to be unsafe.

Power is out in several parts of town. Route 140 was closed while National Grid worked to repair damage, but has since reopened.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Danielle Niles said there was significant rotation during the storm, indicating it could have been a microburst or a very weak tornado. The National Weather Service said it will send a team to survey damage to determine whether tornado or straight line wind damage occurred.