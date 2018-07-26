  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Storm Damage, Upton

UPTON (CBS) – A National Weather Service team will work to determine storm damage in Upton early Thursday morning was caused by a tornado.

No injuries have been reported following the storm, which brought down several trees and some power lines.

upton2 I Couldnt Find My Roof: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Upton

A downed tree following an overnight storm in Upton. (WBZ-TV)

Main Street resident Kyle Griffin was inside his home when the storm began. He said he heard the rocking chairs on his porch being blown around, then a much more frightening sound.

“I looked out and heard glass shatter because we had a little skylight on the porch. Then I couldn’t find my roof,” Griffin said.

upton1 I Couldnt Find My Roof: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Upton

The roof blew off an Upton home. (WBZ-TV)

Griffin’s porch roof was ripped off, blowing onto another part of the home and falling partially onto the ground. Police told Griffin and his family to leave the home, which was determined to be unsafe.

Power is out in several parts of town. Route 140 was closed while National Grid worked to repair damage, but has since reopened.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Danielle Niles said there was significant rotation during the storm, indicating it could have been a microburst or a very weak tornado. The National Weather Service said it will send a team to survey damage to determine whether tornado or straight line wind damage occurred.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s