FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady met Tom and Brady on Thursday.

The team shared video of No. 12 meeting twins Tom Caffyn and Brady Caffyn from Hong Kong.

Tom Brady, meet Tom and Brady. pic.twitter.com/P53vxSFKNi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 26, 2018

“You’re Tom, but I’m Tom too,” said the original Tom Brady, who attended day one of training camp on Thursday. “We got the same name.”

Dad Brian Caffyn said he was inspired to name the boys after Brady in the wake of the Patriots’ dramatic Super Bowl win over the Seahawks in 2015.

“They were born like two months after the Seattle game so I was pretty charged up,” Caffyn said.

What’s more, he gave Brady the middle name Edelman after another New England star.

“You gotta meet Julian,” Tom Brady said in response. “He’s out here somewhere.”

The video had more than 1,800 retweets in under an hour.