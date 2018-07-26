  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Billerica, State Police

BILLERICA (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year veteran of Massachusetts State Police was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries.

Police say the trooper had stopped and gotten out of his cruiser on Route 3 near the Billerica/Chelmsford line when he was hit Thursday by a passing vehicle.

State Trooper Hit By Passing Car Suffers Serious Injuries

A Mass. State Police trooper was struck on Route 3 in Billerica (WBZ-TV)

Police say the trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Police say the car that struck the trooper stopped and their investigation is ongoing.

