Filed Under:Beth Germano, Local TV, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in South Boston that led to a 3-year-old boy in a stroller being hit and killed.

A woman was pushing the boy and his 4-year-old sister on the sidewalk Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. Police say a car hit a van at the intersection of L Street and East 6th Street, causing one of the vehicles to careen onto the sidewalk.

southie2 Police Seek Witnesses To South Boston Crash That Killed 3 Year Old

Pedestrians struck by car at L street and E 6th Street in South Boston (WBZ-TV)

On Thursday, Boston Police asked for anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact them. Specifically, police are looking for any witness photos or cell phone video.

bethgermano Police Seek Witnesses To South Boston Crash That Killed 3 Year Old

A memorial for a 3-year-old who was hit and killed in South Boston. (Image Credit: Beth Germano/WBZ-TV)

The child’s identity has not yet been released. The woman who was walking with the children was not injured.

Both drivers remained on scene after the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s