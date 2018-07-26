BOSTON (CBS) – Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in South Boston that led to a 3-year-old boy in a stroller being hit and killed.

A woman was pushing the boy and his 4-year-old sister on the sidewalk Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. Police say a car hit a van at the intersection of L Street and East 6th Street, causing one of the vehicles to careen onto the sidewalk.

On Thursday, Boston Police asked for anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact them. Specifically, police are looking for any witness photos or cell phone video.

The child’s identity has not yet been released. The woman who was walking with the children was not injured.

Both drivers remained on scene after the crash.