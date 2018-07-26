  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMLive It Up With Donna Drake
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:pawnshop, Somerville, Violin

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Somerville pawn shop bought a rare $200,000 violin for only $50.

LBC Boutique says someone pawned the Gagliano violin made in 1759 last week. As part of its policy, the shop didn’t immediately put it up for sale.

It was holding onto it for 30 days when the owner learned it was stolen. Police explained it had been taken from a local family.

violin Pawn Shop Buys Rare $200,000 Stolen Violin For Only $50

Gagliano 1759 bought by Somerville pawnshop (WBZ-TV)

LBC employee Dylan McDermitt says he was surprised when police called. “It was great I didn’t think anything of it,” McDermitt said. “We put it in storage and then we got a call from the police department today and they say ‘hey Dylan check out your inventory we need to check this violin’ and then they sent a whole bunch of documents.”

To go along with the $200,000 violin, the two bows that came with it are worth $20,000 each.

The shop expects Somerville Police to pick up the violin on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s