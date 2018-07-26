FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots were focused on more than football on the first day of training camp.

At the end of the day, the players had a surprise for military families and their kids: new bikes, thanks to the Patriots, CarMax and Blue Star Families.

The kids were overjoyed and their parents were too. “He’s been asking for a new bike for forever,” said Lauren Wenker, whose husband is in the Navy. “It means a lot.”

It was a team effort. CarMax associates volunteered to put those bikes together.

“Just knowing that it affects a lot of kids, I’ve got a brother still stationed overseas so just to know that it’s gonna go to someone like my niece or nephew and knowing that they need it. It’s incredible,” said volunteer Harold Smith.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft thanked the military families. “Appreciate everything you do for the country and we’re happy in a small way we can do something to brighten your day here,” Kraft said.

A big day for the kids and Patriots players loved it too.

“Having fun out here making kids smile so it’s a great time,” said Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney.