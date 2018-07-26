  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMLive It Up With Donna Drake
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Patriots, Robert Kraft

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots were focused on more than football on the first day of training camp.

At the end of the day, the players had a surprise for military families and their kids: new bikes, thanks to the Patriots, CarMax and Blue Star Families.

pats Patriots Deliver Bikes To Kids Of Military Families

Patriots players bring bikes to kids after day one of training camp (WBZ-TV)

The kids were overjoyed and their parents were too. “He’s been asking for a new bike for forever,” said Lauren Wenker, whose husband is in the Navy. “It means a lot.”

It was a team effort. CarMax associates volunteered to put those bikes together.

“Just knowing that it affects a lot of kids, I’ve got a brother still stationed overseas so just to know that it’s gonna go to someone like my niece or nephew and knowing that they need it. It’s incredible,” said volunteer Harold Smith.

bikes2 Patriots Deliver Bikes To Kids Of Military Families

Kids ride bikes that were donated by Patriots, CarMax, Blue Star Families (WBZ-TV)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft thanked the military families. “Appreciate everything you do for the country and we’re happy in a small way we can do something to brighten your day here,” Kraft said.

A big day for the kids and Patriots players loved it too.

“Having fun out here making kids smile so it’s a great time,” said Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s