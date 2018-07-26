BOSTON (CBS) — Newly acquired pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has been officially added to the Red Sox’ active roster.

Eovaldi will get the start for Boston Sunday in their series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora announced Thursday.

“He’s been throwing the ball well and is healthy, which is the most important thing,” Cora told reporters. “We feel good about him and feel he’s going to help us accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Eovaldi, who went 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 11 starts for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, was acquired Wednesday for minor league pitcher Jalen Beeks. He will don No. 17 with Boston.

To make room for their new righty, the Red Sox optioned pitcher Brandon Workman to Triple-A Pawtucket. Workman has been a reliable arm out of the bullpen this season, posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 18.2 innings, so chances are he will be back in the majors sometime in the near future.