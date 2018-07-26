  • WBZ TVOn Air

WILMINGTON (CBS) — A tribute to the Americans who gave their lives serving in the Vietnam War has arrived in Wilmington.

“The Moving Wall” tours the country and was being set up on the Wilmington Commons on Thursday. It’s a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Etched on the wall are the names of more than 58,000 men and woman killed in the war.

The moving wall in Wilmington (WBZ-TV)

There are two replicas of the wall that tour the United States, bringing the memorial to people who can’t go to D.C. to see it.

The wall will be in Wilmington through Monday.

