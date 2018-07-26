Filed Under:Homicide, Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) – A man was killed during a home invasion on Walker Street, authorities said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Acting Police Superintendent Jonathan Webb are calling the man’s death a homicide.

lowell hom invasion murder ctsy lowellsun com Lowell Man Killed During Home Invasion, DA Says

Police are investigating after a man was killed during a home invasion on Walker Street. (Photo courtesy: LowellSun.com)

No arrests have been made. The man’s name was not released pending notification of family.

Emergency personnel responded to Walker Street between Broadway and Waugh Streets early Thursday morning, after receiving a 911 call of a report of an adult male resident of a Walker Street home who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The male was sent to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found the man was assaulted during a home invasion, and was later found when a second person, who also lives at the residence, returned home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s