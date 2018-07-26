  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Sparks were flying from nearby power lines while a fire ripped through two triple-decker apartment buildings in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

fire1 Sparks Fly, Flames Spread To Two Dorchester Triple Deckers

Flames rip through two Dorchester triple-decker buildings. (WBZ-TV)

The fire at the corner of Boston and West Howell Streets has been knocked down. But around 2:45 a.m., flames were raging at the two buildings.

Due to the intensity of the flames, power lines began to spark.

fire2 Sparks Fly, Flames Spread To Two Dorchester Triple Deckers

Sparks fly at the scene of a Dorchester fire. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Everyone was able to escape the buildings safely, but nine people have been displaced. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Woke up to my neighbor and alarms going off. I don’t know what time it was because I was deep in sleep,” said resident Alex Bryson. “Just grateful they woke me up. I sleep like a bear. Just grateful the Boston Fire Department showed up so quickly. It could have been worse.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

