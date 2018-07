BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s busy Fenway neighborhood has been shut down after a construction crew struck a gas line.

Brookline Ave. was shut down from Longwood Ave. to The Riverway due to the leak.

Emmanuel College, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and several other buildings evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters shut down the gas line and were monitoring levels. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic delays resulted from the road closures.