Everybody has a favorite! Below you can read the popular vote; above you can watch Phantom Gourmet’s picks.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – Craving a donut? If you’re looking to expand your horizons beyond the widespread chains, try one of these four spots. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top donut outlets in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Twin Donuts

Topping the list is Twin Donuts. Located at 501 Cambridge St. (between Barrows and Beacon streets) in Allston, it’s the highest rated donut spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp. Customers love the Boston cream and chocolate glazed donuts, as well as the breakfast sandwiches.

2. Kane’s Donuts

Photo: Chris L./Yelp

Next up is Downtown’s Kane’s Donuts, situated at 90 Oliver St., Two International Pace. With four stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite for its inventive flavors, like creme brulee, cookies and cream and the chocolate-heavy Dark Cloud.

3. Doughboy Donuts & Deli

Photo: Zackary P./Yelp

South Boston’s Doughboy Donuts & Deli, located at 220 Dorchester Ave. (between Sixth and Fifth streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving this 24-hour donut deli four stars out of 142 reviews. The glazed cruller and Boston cream get rave reviews, and if you’re craving something savory, there’s also pizza and fried chicken on offer.

4. Mike’s Donuts

Photo: Laura D./Yelp

Mike’s Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts in Mission Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. Donut fans rave about its classic glazed, and if you’re friendly, you might find a few free donut holes slipped into your bag. Head over to 1524 Tremont St. (between Burney and Carmel streets) to see for yourself.