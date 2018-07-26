BOSTON (CBS) — Bird is back in Boston.

No, not that Bird. Boston will reportedly sign Jabari Bird to a two-year deal, rewarding the young guard for an impressive Summer League stint earlier this month. In four games for the summer C’s, Bird averaged 16.8 points off 57 percent shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists per game.

Bird, drafted by the Celtics 56th overall out of Cal last season, spent his rookie year on a two-way contract with Boston. He only saw action in 13 games for the Celtics but took advantage of his playing time late in the season after Kyrie Irving was shut down. Bird averaged 19.3 minutes of playing time in the final four games of the regular season, contributing with 8.5 points off 64 percent shooting

Bird’s deal is reportedly for the league minimum and only the first year is fully guaranteed, according to CelticsBlog.com’s Keith Smith.

He’ll have to fight for playing time on Boston’s crowded roster, but Bird gives the Celtics some good depth behind Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier. It’s nice to see a hard-working kid get rewarded, especially by a team contending for a title next season.

Boston’s roster will be at the regular season max of 15 players once Bird officially signs on the dotted line. Danny Ainge still has one available two-way spot to hand out after signing Walt Lemon Jr. to a two-way deal Wednesday, and the Celtics can bring in up to four additional players for training camp.