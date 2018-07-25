BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ quest for bullpen help is reportedly taking them to Cincinnati.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, Boston has checked in on a number of arms in the Reds bullpen. While one source tells Morosi that 26-year-old lefty Amir Garrett will not be moved ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, there are a number of intriguing options in the Queen City.

That includes closer Raisel Iglesias, who owns 19 saves and a 2.20 ERA in his 40 games this season. What makes the 28-year-old even more attractive is the fact he’s under team control through the 2021 season, so he wouldn’t just be a two-month rental.

Right-handers David Hernandez and Jared Hughes are also mentioned in Morosi’s report, and both own ERAs under 2.00 — 1.75 and 1.56, respectively. They also have some term left on their contracts, as both signed two-year deals with the Reds last offseason.

The price will likely be high on all three, and the Red Sox are not alone, either. The Rockies, Braves and Phillies have also let Cincy know they’re interested in their talented bullpen arms, which may create a bidding war that the Red Sox have no chance at winning.

Boston picked up starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the Rays Wednesday morning, but don’t be surprised if they set their sights on any of those Reds relievers as they look to bolster their bullpen and counter the Yankees’ acquisition of Orioles closer Zach Britton.