By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots went into the 2017 season with some giant question marks at linebacker. They’ll do the same in 2018.

The Patriots are pretty set everywhere else on the defensive side of the field, but linebacker remains a frustrating mystery. The good news is Dont’a Hightower will be back to clog the middle and occasionally crush the quarterback, but the big question with him is whether he can stay on the field. When Hightower went down last season it left the Patriots relying on Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Marquis Flowers at linebacker, and at times, it wasn’t pretty, as the defense allowed 4.7 rushing yards per carry.

All of that being said, the Patriots still waited until the third day of the draft to address their need at linebacker. So once again, everything will hinge on the health of Dont’a Hightower at the linebacker position.

Here’s a quick look at the Patriots’ linebacker situation heading into training camp.

(Virtual) Roster Locks

Dont’a Hightower

Kyle Van Noy

Marquis Flowers

On The Bubble

Elandon Roberts

Christian Sam

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Harvey Langey

Nicholas Grigsby

Hightower is as solid as it gets at the position, and Van Noy is no slouch either. The question with Hightower is if he can stay healthy, and to an extent, where will he play? New England’s defensive leader was on the edge to start last season, but he’s at his best as a run-stuffer and occasional blitzer.

Durability has always been the biggest concern for the 28-year-old Patriots captain. He missed two games after suffering a knee injury in the season opener, and was lost for the year in Week 7 with a torn pectoral muscle. Van Noy filled in well in Hightower’s absence, but he’s a much better player when No. 54 is on the field, as is the rest of the New England D. A healthy Hightower means the Patriots aren’t expecting too much from the likes of Roberts and Flowers.

Overall, Flowers had a surprising 2017 and didn’t play terrible for a guy who had only played two defensive snaps prior to his arrival in New England. He did his part on the outside, finishing with 32 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, and received a 1-year, $2.55 million contract from the Pats for his services.

Roberts was a starter throughout the season, but took a bit of a step back after his impressive 2016 campaign. He’s solid in the running game but can get too aggressive at times, and that tends to hurt him. He’s also a liability in pass defense, so even with his veteran status, is not a lock to make the roster.

The Patriots did fill out their linebacking depth on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, taking Purdue’s Ja’Whaun Bentley at No. 143 and Arizona State’s Christian Sam at No. 178. Both should compete for a backup role, but neither are a lock to make the roster. After a solid four-year career with the Boilermakers, Bentley has a chance to be an early down run stopper. He led Purdue with 97 tackles as a senior, and could compete with the likes of Roberts and even Flowers as New England’s top backup. But for now, he looks to be a run-stopping specialist and special teamer until he can improve his all-around game.

Elsewhere, Langi is a versatile player who can play a handful of positions for Bill Belichick and Brian Flores. He made the team last year out of training camp but was lost in October when he and his wife were in a serious car crash in Foxboro. He’s healthy now, and the hope is he can prove himself in camp to earn a roster spot.

While there are question marks aplenty at linebacker, the Patriots can feel good about the fact that they’ll have their leader back in Dont’a Hightower. Unfortunatley they didn’t really do much else to shore up the position, so once again, the success of the linebacking corps rests on Hightower’s shoulders/pec/knees holding up for an entire season. That alone should be cause for concern at the position.