BOSTON (CBS) – The man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon has been indicted.

Thomas Latanowich faces several charges, including murder. He is accused of shooting Sgt. Gannon during a search at a Marstons Mills home in April.

Gannon’s K-9 Nero survived the shooting, but was seriously wounded. One of the nine charges Latanowich was indicted for is mistreating a police dog. He is being held without bail.