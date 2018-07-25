  • WBZ TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Kraft is recalling about 7,000 cases of cheese dip because it could allow for the growth of a potentially deadly bacteria.

Consumers are warned to avoid Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. The recalled dips have showed signs of “product separation,” which can lead to the growth of bacteria that cause botulism.

taco bell salsa con queso mild Kraft Recalls Taco Bell Cheese Dip Over Botulism Risk

The recalled cheese dip (Image credit: Kraft Heinz)

Botulism is a form of food poisoning that can be deadly and anyone with symptoms like weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble speaking or swallowing should seek immediate medical attention.

The 15-ounce glass jars have a UPC of 021000024490.

kraft cheese dip recall Kraft Recalls Taco Bell Cheese Dip Over Botulism Risk

Recall information for the cheese dip. (Image credit: Kraft Heinz)

There haven’t been any reports of illness associated with the recall yet.

The dip can be returned to stores for a refund.

