Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Connecticut, Jeremy Jacobs, Local TV

WILTON, Conn. (CBS) – A man in Connecticut is being charged with posing as the owner of the Boston Bruins in an effort to scam people into giving him special treatment.

Wilton Police arrested Jeffrey Jacobs on an arrest warrant out of Norwalk Superior Court.

jacobs Man Charged With Posing As Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs

Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and suspected impersonator Jeffrey Jacobs. (Images Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images and Wilton Police Department)

According to a report, Jeffrey Jacobs told a tree company he was Jeremy Jacobs, the actual Bruins owner. The suspect convinced the tree company’s owner to come to his house in the middle of a storm when a tree fell on his property. He also allegedly tried to get out of a traffic ticket by claiming to be Jeremy Jacobs.

After his arrest, Jacobs waived extradition from New York and was returned to Connecticut. He is charged with criminal impersonation and was released on $5,000 surety bond.

