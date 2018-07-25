BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers at King’s College London say sunscreen users are getting less than half the sun protection they need because they’re not using enough of it.

There’s a certain thickness of sunscreen that you have to apply to achieve the sun protection factor (SPF) rating listed by the manufacturer. Many people in real life spread on a much thinner layer.

In fact, the scientists found that sunscreen with an SPF applied in a typical way would provide at most, 40% of the expected protection and sometimes not much protection at all.

When you use sunscreen apply a thick layer. Use an SPF higher than you may think you need. And use other methods to protect yourself from the sun like clothing, hats, and shade.