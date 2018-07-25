BOSTON (CBS) — “Movie stars, rock stars, and the average joe that is working next door… it doesn’t see color, race, or financial status,” said Michael MacDonald. He is describing people who are affected by addiction.

Demi Lovato’s reported overdose doesn’t quite surprise those who have been through the very same thing. “Anyone can make it look good from the outside. I did it for a long time she did it for a long time, right, we see these celebrities that everyone is shocked when it happens but obviously something is missing,” Pierce Aliberti said.

MacDonald and Aliberti run Dean’s House, a sober-living home for those battling addiction and ready to come out on the other side, and recently founded Woburn Wellness, a clinical treatment facility. They want to stress that drug addiction is much harder to overcome than some may think.

“No matter what, the consequences are that I continuously do this, that I continuously hurt my family, and I continuously throw all these opportunities away, and I know it’s going to hurt me and burn me every single time,” Aliberti explained.

Demi Lovato has millions of fans. She has always been open about her struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression — something her fans appreciate.

“My message to them would be keep doing what they’re doing and actively stay engaged. Just because somebody slips… I have a sponsor, seven years clean and if he slips that doesn’t mean that I have to throw away everything that I’ve worked for,” Aliberti added.

Both Aliberti and MacDonald hope Lovato continues to be transparent.

“We are done hiding this from the children. We are done hiding this it’s too out there… it’s taken everybody down. I think someone like her can stand up and really get to the root of this and be able to say this happened to me if this can happen to me with the money, the cars, the fame, everything I ever need, the doctors… it can happen to anyone,” MacDonald said.