BOSTON (CBS) – A three-year-old boy was killed and his four-year-old sister is badly hurt after they were struck by a van in South Boston Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was pushing the children in a stroller when they were struck by the van on a sidewalk. The crash happened at the intersection of L Street and East 6th Street at about 3:15 pm.

Police say a white car hit the green van, causing the van to go up onto the sidewalk.

“Our heart goes out to the parents obviously,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said. “Terrible tragedy here. It’s everybody’s worst nightmare, walking along the street, and we have an accident where we have two young babies hit.”

The woman pushing the children was not hurt. It is unclear what her relationship is to the children.

The drivers of both cars stayed at the scene. The intersection is closed while police investigate.