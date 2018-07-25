LOWELL (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a car crash in Lowell Wednesday morning.

Part of Gorham Street was blocked off as police investigated the two-car crash.

A blue sedan appeared to have front-end damage after colliding with a tan SUV and then smashing into a sign. The SUV had visible damage to its right side and rested against a telephone pole following the crash.

New video of the crash in #Lowell this morning that sent one man to the hospital. It appears the car rear ended the SUV pushing the SUV into a telephone poll. The second car then crashed into a sign. @wbz pic.twitter.com/iG9NE0pake — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) July 25, 2018

The crash was caught on video by a nearby surveillance camera.

While police confirmed that two people were hurt but did not say what how serious their injuries were.

No other information is available at this time.