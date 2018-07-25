Comments
LOWELL (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a car crash in Lowell Wednesday morning.
Part of Gorham Street was blocked off as police investigated the two-car crash.
A blue sedan appeared to have front-end damage after colliding with a tan SUV and then smashing into a sign. The SUV had visible damage to its right side and rested against a telephone pole following the crash.
The crash was caught on video by a nearby surveillance camera.
While police confirmed that two people were hurt but did not say what how serious their injuries were.
No other information is available at this time.