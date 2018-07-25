CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night for Richelle Robinson, a 15-year-old girl who died after an apparent assault in Cambridge.

Richelle, a Cambridge Rindge and Latin student, was described by her family as “a very smart young lady, and very responsible.”

“She was loved by many. She had future plans to become an Emergency Medical Technician. She would have celebrated her birthday 16th birthday in September,” her family said in a statement. “She loved to dance and she loved makeup and getting her nails done.”

Vigil tonight for 15-y-o Cambridge Rindge and Latin student killed after she was thrown onto sidewalk. Family says “She was a very smart young lady, and very responsible.” #wbz pic.twitter.com/Cn0OuzRiq0 — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) July 25, 2018

A memorial was growing Wednesday afternoon near the spot where Richelle was attacked. Police said she was thrown to the ground on Cambridge Street at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and passed away Monday afternoon.

Police are reaching out to anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack by giving flyers to nearby businesses.

“Police are attempting to locate and identify any witnesses…” #Cambridge Police are handing out these flyers to businesses to display in the area where a 15-y-o girl was thrown onto the sidewalk & later died of injuries. #wbz pic.twitter.com/UWiMTF2cUM — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) July 25, 2018

“Investigators are attempting to locate and identify any witnesses to the incident, including information concerning the identity of a person seen in the area on a bicycle,” said the flyer. “If you have any information regarding this incident, we would encourage you to contact us immediately.”