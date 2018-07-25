  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Burlington Police, Burlington police chase, Local TV

BURLINGTON (CBS) – Police are looking for several suspects who fled on foot after crashing a stolen car on Interstate 128 in Burlington Tuesday night.

The chase began around 9 p.m. at the Burlington Mall where the suspects were attempting to steal a motorcycle.

State and local police search for suspects who crashed a stolen car. (WBZ-TV)

Officers followed the suspects on Interstate 95 North around the Route 4 exit. Burlington Police terminated the pursuit and the vehicle crashed near the Winn Street exit. Multiple people ran into the woods.

Police have one person in custody. There is now an ongoing search for additional suspects.

