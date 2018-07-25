BURLINGTON (CBS) – Police are looking for several suspects who fled on foot after crashing a stolen car on Interstate 128 in Burlington Tuesday night.

The chase began around 9 p.m. at the Burlington Mall where the suspects were attempting to steal a motorcycle.

Officers followed the suspects on Interstate 95 North around the Route 4 exit. Burlington Police terminated the pursuit and the vehicle crashed near the Winn Street exit. Multiple people ran into the woods.

Police have one person in custody. There is now an ongoing search for additional suspects.