WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Vera Adams, the 77-year-old woman killed earlier this month in a Weymouth shooting along with Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, is being remembered for her kindness and generosity in an obituary published Tuesday.

Adams was in the sunroom of her house on Torrey Street when police say she was shot by Emanuel Lopes. Lopes is accused of killing Chesna with the sergeant’s own gun before he fired at Adams’ home.

The obituary states that Adams “lived a quiet, modest life.” It mentions her love of reading, dinners with friends and trips to Cape Cod.

“She will be remembered for her generosity when it was needed, and her kind demeanor,” the obit reads.

It goes on to say Adams would have appreciated the community coming together in the wake of tragedy.

“Her family and friends like to think that Vera’s final wish would for everyone to be more kind to each other, setting an example for the next generation,” the obituary states.

A fund for a memorial project in her name has been established; donations can be made to the Vera Adams Memorial Fund, c/o Equitable Bank, attn.: Lori DiBona at 50 Patriot Parkway, South Weymouth, MA 02190.

Services for family and close friends are being kept private.