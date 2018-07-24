WINCHENDON (CBS) – A deputy fire chief who recently retired is among two people who were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

Former Winchendon Deputy Fire Chief Ricci Ruschioni and his girlfriend, Terri Gouslin, are recovering from the accident on Saturday, the Winchendon Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

“The Winchendon Fire Department would like to ask all our friends and family to please keep Retired Deputy Chief Ricci Ruschioni and his girlfriend Terri Gouslin in your thought and prayers as they recover from their serious motorcycle accident yesterday,” the post read. “You both will always be family to our department and we will be with you every step of the way.”

Details on the extent of their injuries, their conditions or where the accident occurred were not available.

Ruschioni’s colleagues gave him a warm sendoff on July 3. He worked for 39 years with the Winchendon Fire Department.

During his final shift, a Winchendon fire engine brought Rischioni home.

“This is the greatest job on earth,” he told WBZ-TV earlier this month while surrounded by his colleagues. “We have covered each other’s backs in some of the darkest hours.”