BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will wrap up their three-game set with the Orioles in Baltimore on Thursday, and they’d like to bring reliever Zach Britton with them when they return to Boston.

Unfortunately for their bullpen, it doesn’t sound like that will be the case. The trade market for the Baltimore closer is heating up, and the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are reportedly “in the lead” to land Britton ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

#Astros #Yankees in the lead for Zach Britton but several other teams still in play as trade negotiations are rounding third and heading for home. #Orioles — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) July 24, 2018

That doesn’t mean Boston is out of it, but the Astros and Yankees have much more in their farm system to offer up for the All-Star closer. Other teams will likely enter the fray as well, which may drive Baltimore’s asking price up even more.

My moles tell me the Sox and Orioles will check in again today on Zach Britton. If you're the Sox, with a tougher schedule coming soon, wouldn't you love to just bring him back to Boston with you? — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) July 24, 2018

Britton has only appeared in 16 games this season after undergoing Achilles surgery in the offseason, but will be a deadline prize for whichever contender can pry him from Baltimore. He has four saves and a 3.45 ERA on the lowly Orioles, and is just two years removed from going 47-for-47 in save opportunities. The 30-year-old lefty, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, owns 139 saves over his eight-year MLB career.

The Red Sox are expected to be aggressive ahead of the deadline as they look to bolster their bullpen and strengthen the bridge to All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.