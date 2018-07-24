PEABODY (CBS) – Police say a pet owner whose two dogs attacked and seriously injured a third dog will not face criminal charges.

Police caught up with a woman captured in a surveillance video used as part of an investigation into the dog attack. She has not been identified.

Peabody Animal Control Officer Lilly Pinto is investigating the dogs’ history, including their previous demeanor and vaccination and registration status.

“The results of her investigation will determine whether any administrative action may be warranted as a result of this incident,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

The pair of dogs apparently went after another dog in its own yard and seriously injured it.

“Every time I look at him, I hurt, you know because it’s not fair,” Mishelle Simmonds said of her Shih Tzu Marcus, who looks and behaves like a different dog after the traumatic attack in his own Peabody yard.

Simmonds said her dog’s eye socket was ripped out when it was attacked Saturday morning.

Surveillance images showed a woman walking two dogs by the house on Pierpont Street. One or both of the dogs got to Marcus through a small gap beneath the gate.

Police later caught up with the woman. Simmonds said police have only told her that they interviewed the woman.

“Someone with animals, with dogs, you would just walk away and not even come back to check on him? It’s hurtful. We should be looking out for each other,” said Simmonds.