BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to bringing in new Patriots players, there always seems to be a mindset that the team looks for.

You can hear it in new wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

“I feel like tough, smart and reliable — that has to be my M.O. That’s how I’m going to stay in the league,” Matthews told WBZ-TV ahead of Patriots training camp.

After an injury-plagued season with the Bills in 2017, Matthews has been happy since the day he signed in New England.

“As far as the transition for my family, I think everybody here in my camp is all on board with it. My family, agent, everybody has a high level of respect for the New England Patriots,” he said. “I got the phone call about coming in an meeting with the team and coach Belichick and we were excited about it.”

Matthews said he’s always had a high level of respect for his new head coach.

“I think people hear a ton about coach Belichick and, obviously, his success on the field as a coach creates a little aura about him that people think is extremely intimidating. I don’t try to look at people for their accomplishments,” he said. “I try and give everybody a high level of respect.”

The 26-year-old used that same approach when he finally got to meet Tom Brady at minicamp. Matthews remained low-key, and he would rather let his play do the talking.

“When it comes to my teammates in the locker room, I believe that’s always a growing process. Once I come into a locker room, my main motivation is to come in, work hard, and treat everybody with respect. You make the 53-man roster, you get more respect. You make the 46 guys who play on Sunday, you get more respect. You go out there and catch the ball on third downs, and before you know it you start talking to guys a little bit more,” he explained.

Matthews’ play will have to round out quickly. Danny Amendola is now a Dolphin and Julian Edelman will have to sit out the first four games of the season. The Patriots need a slot receiver, and at 6-foot-3, Matthews makes his living over the middle of the field.

“I don’t mind getting hit. I don’t mind going across the middle,” he said confidently. “When it comes to the field, I’m very one-track minded. Just catch the ball and see the points.”

Matthews is certainly very honest, and a very humble player.

“I’m good, but I don’t have these extraordinary athletic traits. But I feel like I can beat people with my savvy and my toughness,” said Matthews.