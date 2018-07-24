BOSTON (CBS) — A handful of Patriots will be watching the start of training camp on the sidelines.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt, safety Nate Ebner and cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones will all start camp on the PUP list. In addition, running back Brandon Bolden has been placed on the non-football illness list and receiver Cody Hollister will start things on the non-football injury list. They can all come off their respective lists at any time during training camp.

Patriots’ PUP list:

Kenny Britt

Nate Ebner

Cyrus Jones

Jon Jones Non-football illness list:

Brandon Bolden Non-football injury list:

Cody Hollister All players are eligible to be activated at any point. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 23, 2018

The most notable names are Britt and Cyrus Jones. Britt figures to be a big part of New England’s receiver corps this season, especially with Julian Edelman set to miss the first four games of the season due to his PED suspension. Brought in late last year, Britt was one of the players to watch when camp gets underway in a crowded pack of receivers, but a tweaked hamstring that he suffered during OTAs will keep him out of the mix for now.

As for Cyrus Jones, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason, he is expected to be one of New England’s primary kick returners if healthy. He struggled to grasp New England’s defensive system during his rookie season, as well as hold onto the ball on special teams, so it’s imperative for the 24-year-old to have a strong camp.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp on Thursday in Foxboro.