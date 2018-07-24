Filed Under:Adrienne Garrido, Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Needham, Talia Newfield

DEDHAM (CBS) – A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted two drivers, a Needham man and a Wellesley woman, in a February crash in Needham that killed two teenage pedestrians.

Robert Berry, 65, of Needham and Danis Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley were both indicted on the charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Berry is also facing two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and Antoine-Guiteau is also charged with manslaughter.

Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield. (Facebook Photos)

The Feb. 10 crash killed Needham High School students Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. They were walking on Webster Street when they were struck, not far from their high school.

The DA’s office said Tuesday that two vehicles were involved in the case, but did not release further details.

In February, the DA’s office told reporters that one driver had stopped for police, and that investigators were looking at more than one driver in the case. The DA’s office at the time called the crash “a complicated set of circumstances.”

Talia’s devastated father, Craig Newfield, told WBZ-TV in February that the girls’ families were looking answers.

“We don’t understand what happened. We don’t understand how two beautiful young women can get taken from us in the space of about 20 feet,” he said.

No Norfolk Superior Court arraignment date has yet been set.

