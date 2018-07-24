BOSTON (CBS) — The Abdel Nader era is over in Boston.

The Celtics were set to waive the forward before his $1.4 million salary became guaranteed for the 2018-19 season, but Danny Ainge did what Danny Ainge does best and got some luxury tax relief in return for an asset he no longer wanted. Boston traded Nader (along with some cash) to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night in exchange for former UConn guard Rodney Purvis.

The Celtics are expected to waive Purvis, who played 16 games for the Magic last season, in a move that will save the team $450,000 toward the luxury tax.

The Boston Celtics trading Abdel Nader to the Oklahoma City Thunder instead of simply waiving him, will save Boston $450K and take them further under the luxury tax. The Celtics will ultimately waive Rodney Purvis, who is fully non-guaranteed. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 24, 2018

Nader was a second-round pick by the Celtics in 2016, taken 58th overall out of Iowa State, and played a year with the Maine Red Claws, earning D League Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 21.3 points and 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 over 40 games. He played in 48 games for the Celtics as a rookie last season, but averaged just three points per game off 34 percent shooting. While a talented shooter at times, Nader’s game was too one-dimensional to take up a roster spot in Boston.

With Monday’s trade, the Celtics roster currently sits at 14 players.