(CBS News) — Live poultry in backyard flocks are linked to several multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections that have now sickened 212 people in 44 states, federal health officials warned Monday. One case has been reported in Massachusetts.

The most recent illnesses began on June 21, with 88 of the cases reported in the last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, said in an advisory. The federal agency is working with multiple states in investigating several outbreaks of salmonella infections linked to contact with live poultry in backyard flocks, it said.

A half-dozen strains of salmonella bacteria have sickened people starting in the middle of February, with 34 of the 212 sickened people hospitalized. More than a quarter of those stricken were under the age of 5, according to the CDC. Young children are particularly vulnerable because their immune systems are still developing, and they’re more likely to put items like fingers and pacifiers in their mouths.

The six states so far not affected are North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware. The District of Columbia was also spared.

