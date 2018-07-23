BOSTON (CBS) — Despite a lot of uncertainty at the wide receiver position, the Patriots are reportedly looking to trade Malcolm Mitchell.

New England is looking for potential trade partners for the third-year receiver, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The 25-year-old Mitchell appears to be the odd man out in what should be a heated roster battle at receiver during training camp.

Mitchell, a fourth-round pick by New England in 2016, has battled injuries throughout brief NFL career, but had developed a nice rapport with quarterback Tom Brady when he was on the field. Mitchell turned in a solid rookie campaign with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 12 regular season games. He had his best game when it mattered most, catching six passes for 70 yards in New England’s epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Mitchell was expected to be back in time for offseason workouts after missing all of last season with a knee injury, but was limited during minicamp in June. Now, even with Julian Edelman set to miss the first four games of the season due to a suspension, it sounds like the Patriots are ready to move on with Kenny Britt, Philip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Cody Hollister and Riley McCarron battling for the final spots on the depth chart behind roster locks Edelman, Chris Hogan and Jordan Matthews.