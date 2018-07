BOSTON (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $500 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

The $512 million jackpot would dish out $303.4 million if the winner took the cash option.

This is the highest the sum has been since March when a $521 million ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The Powerball jackpot is also growing: Wednesday’s drawing is for $147 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each. To play in Tuesday’s drawing, tickets must be purchased before 10:45 p.m. that night.