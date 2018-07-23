HYANNIS (AP/CBS) — Massachusetts State Police say a woman and the driver of a tow truck sent to pick up her vehicle are both arrested on drunken driving charges.

Fifty-one-year-old Patricia O’ Donnell of Marstons Mills had been stopped by a trooper on Saturday night and arrested for driving under the influence.

Then 25-year-old Brandon Fenton had been dispatched by a towing company to pick up her vehicle, but he was also arrested for drunken driving.

Police say a Hyannis News journalist saw the truck swerve over the white center lines and off the right side of the road, almost striking a pole, and recorded it on his dash cam.

Both Fenton and O’Donnell will be arraigned and have been released on personal recognizance.

Their attorneys could not be immediately identified.

Capeway Towing posted on Facebook they have a zero tolerance policy for drivers and Fenton has been fired.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)