BOSTON (CBS) — Many college students who don’t have ADHD illegally use ADHD medications, like Adderall and Ritalin, to try to boost their performance in school. But is that a smart way to go? Probably not, according to a new study from the University of Rhode Island and Brown University.

Researchers looked at 13 undergrads and found that Adderall did improve attention and focus but that did not result in better performance of tests. The drug also appeared to impair working memory.

This was a very small study so more research is needed, but in the meantime, students who don’t have ADHD should be discouraged from taking these drugs.