ROCKLAND (CBS) — A firefighter was injured while working to put out flames in Rockland early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Kelliher Brothers Oil Company.

According to Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey, the firefighter’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Nearby oil tanks were initially a concern, but they turned out to be empty.

No one else was injured.

It is unclear what started the fire.