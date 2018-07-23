NEW YORK (CBS) — U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has said she is not running for president in 2020, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation.

The cover of the latest edition of New York magazine depicts Warren in full stride with the headline “Front Runner?”

“In the absence of a clear favorite to challenge Trump and the Republicans, Warren has emerged in just the past few weeks as the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, and accordingly, the candidate-of-the-moment for 2020,” the story claims.

Warren, dubbed “The leader of the persistence” by New York magazine, says in an interview she’s “more worried than ever before” about women’s rights under the current administration. She said of President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, “I really didn’t think that would happen.”

A poll released in May shows Warren leading the New Hampshire primary field over candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Warren is on the ballot this November, running for re-election to her Senate seat.