TOPSFIELD (CBS) – In the quaint little town made famous by its annual historic fair, residents were shaken by gunfire and panic last weekend.

“Upon arrival personnel located a female victim age 64 with a single gunshot wound to the chest,” said Topsfield Police Chief Evan Haglund.

Police say a single shot fired from busy Route 97 made it through a wooded area, dodging trees, and piercing through the wall of a home on Juniper Lane just before 4:30 Saturday. It hit a visiting relative who was watching TV in the living room. Neighbors called it a one in a million shot. “It’s terribly unlucky for her. I hope she recovers fast,” said Topsfield resident Ed Crellin.

Police say the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, and as they canvassed the neighborhood looking for security video, they told residents not to worry, since they think it was random. They’re looking into a low-rider car event at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. The shooting happened just as it ended, and cars pulled out onto Route 97.

“I think the fairground has to control the type of events that they have there,” said resident Tracy Stevenson. “It’s a sleepy town, so the Fairground needs to make different choices.”

Police are not confirming any connection.

In town, where people are not used to crime scenes, there is hope for answers soon. “It’s a quiet community,” said shop owner Leslie Voss. “Everyone’s just really shocked.”