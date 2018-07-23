  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston College, Boston Police, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police Commissioner William Evans will officially announce his retirement from the department Monday.

Mayor Marty Walsh will host a press conference with the commissioner at 10:30 a.m.

evans Boston Police Commissioner William Evans To Officially Announce Retirement

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. (WBZ-TV)

Evans is slated to take a position leading the Boston College police force.

The move was first reported by WBZ-TV on June 28.

Evans grew up in Boston and joined the Boston Police Department in 1982.  He moved up the ranks throughout his years of service and became commissioner in 2014 after a year as interim commissioner.

