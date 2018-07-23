BOSTON (Hoodline) – Need more seafood in your life? You’re in the right city. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood outlets in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Island Creek Oyster Bar

Photo: David B./Yelp

Topping the list is Island Creek Oyster Bar. Located at 500 Commonwealth Ave. in Kenmore, it’s the most popular seafood spot in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,415 reviews on Yelp. While the specialty of the house is platters of raw oysters, don’t sleep on some other seafood favorites: customers love the lobster roe noodles, clam chowder and salmon tartare.

2. Neptune Oyster

Photo: Martin S./Yelp

Next up is the North End’s Neptune Oyster, situated at 63 Salem St. (between Hull and Stillman streets). With 4.5 stars out of 4,210 reviews on Yelp, this classic seafood joint is a longtime local favorite for its lobster rolls (served hot with butter or cold with mayo), clam chowder and cioppino, as well as its extensive raw bar.

3. Row 34

South Boston’s Row 34, located at 383 Congress St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving this New American seafood spot 4.5 stars out of 1,150 reviews. Customers rave about the warm buttered lobster rolls, tuna crudo and fried oysters, as well as the top-notch clam and oyster selection from the raw bar.

4. Giacomo’s Ristorante

Photo: Emily K./Yelp

Giacomo’s Ristorante, a wine bar and Italian spot that offers seafood and more in the North End, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,002 Yelp reviews. Customers rave about its frutti di mare seafood pasta and fried calamari, as well as the luxurious lobster ravioli. Head over to 355 Hanover St. (between Tileston and Clark streets) to see for yourself.

5. The Capital Grille

Photo: The Capital Grille/Yelp

It may be a chain, but Bostonians still love Back Bay’s The Capital Grille, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 813 reviews on Yelp. That might be because of its popular lobster mac and cheese (pictured), as well as the customer-favorite clam chowder. Even the steaks here can be ordered with lobster on top. Find it at 900 Boylston St., between Hereford and Gloucester streets.

6. Pauli’s